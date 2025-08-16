Melania Trump Champions Ukrainian Children's Plight in Rare Putin Letter

In a significant revelation, Melania Trump addressed the sensitive issue of child abductions in Ukraine and Russia through a personal letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This development was confirmed by two White House officials on Friday.

The letter, hand-delivered by President Donald Trump during summit discussions in Alaska, sheds light on the difficult situation facing Ukrainian children. Melania Trump, originally from Slovenia, emphasized the gravity of the situation, although she remained absent from the Alaskan summit. The contents of the letter were not fully disclosed, but the pressing issue of abductions was acknowledged.

According to Ukrainian authorities, these abductions are considered war crimes and potentially genocide under U.N. definitions. The U.N. Human Rights Office has reported that Russia's full-scale invasion has severely impacted millions of Ukrainian children since 2022. Despite extensive talks, a ceasefire agreement in the war-torn region remains elusive.

