Left Menu

Trump's Trade War Strategy: China in the Crosshairs?

President Donald Trump considers imposing retaliatory tariffs on China for buying Russian oil, despite escalating tensions and an ongoing trade deal with China. While India has faced increased tariffs, China might be targeted if no progress is made on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 07:50 IST
Trump's Trade War Strategy: China in the Crosshairs?
Donald Trump

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump indicated he doesn't immediately see the need to impose retaliatory tariffs on China, despite their purchase of Russian oil. However, this stance could change in the coming weeks as geopolitical tensions simmer around the ongoing war in Ukraine.

China and India have emerged as the top consumers of Russian oil, even as Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods for their persistent imports. Despite this, similar actions against China remain off the table, amidst ongoing negotiations over a potential trade deal aimed at easing economic tensions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's economy faces potential challenges if Trump decides to ramp up sanctions related to Russian alliances. The outcome of these international dealings could significantly impact global trade dynamics, with China potentially being the largest target for punitive measures aside from Russia itself.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025