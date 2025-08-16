Surrogacy Scam Unveiled: Illegal Racket Busted in Hyderabad
A commercial surrogacy and illegal human egg trading racket was busted by Cyberabad police, involving a network of seven women and a man. The scheme exploited financially vulnerable women for monetary gain, in collaboration with fertility centres. Two individuals were arrested, and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
The Cyberabad police have dismantled a sizable illegal surrogacy and human egg trading racket operating in Hyderabad. The scheme, spearheaded by a network allegedly composed of seven women and one man, was found collaborating with several fertility centres in the area.
Law enforcement successfully apprehended two key players: a 45-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son, who served as agents in the rogue operation. Notices have also been served to six donors and surrogate mothers believed to be involved in the illegal activities.
Authorities reveal the racket's pivotal figure once herself an egg donor and surrogate mother, leveraged her experience and connections to recruit impoverished women as egg donors or surrogate mothers. The investigation into the racket and the culpability of the fertility centres continues diligently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
E-Rickshaw Tragedy Unfolds in Deoria: Two Arrested After Police Standoff
Firoz Cachalia Sworn In as Police Minister Amid Task Team Probe & Shake-Up
Rajasthan Police Crackdown on Illicit Liquor Operation
Supreme Court Slams Delhi Police Over Negligence in Custody Battle Escape
Bapatla Police Bust Nationwide Fake Website Scam