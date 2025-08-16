Surrogacy Scam Unveiled: Illegal Racket Busted in Hyderabad

The Cyberabad police have dismantled a sizable illegal surrogacy and human egg trading racket operating in Hyderabad. The scheme, spearheaded by a network allegedly composed of seven women and one man, was found collaborating with several fertility centres in the area.

Law enforcement successfully apprehended two key players: a 45-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son, who served as agents in the rogue operation. Notices have also been served to six donors and surrogate mothers believed to be involved in the illegal activities.

Authorities reveal the racket's pivotal figure once herself an egg donor and surrogate mother, leveraged her experience and connections to recruit impoverished women as egg donors or surrogate mothers. The investigation into the racket and the culpability of the fertility centres continues diligently.

(With inputs from agencies.)