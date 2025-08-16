Devastating Cloudburst Strikes Kishtwar: Rescue Efforts Intensify

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has prioritized rescue and relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district following a devastating cloudburst that caught many by surprise. Accompanied by senior police officials, Singh reached Chisoti village, emphasizing the urgent need to find missing persons believed to be buried under the debris.

Describing the incident as unprecedented for the region, Singh highlighted how rescue efforts are hampered by poor weather conditions, preventing helicopter assistance. Despite these challenges, personnel from multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and Air Force, are conducting relentless operations to locate survivors.

The disaster resulted in at least 60 deaths and over 100 injuries, impacting infrastructure such as residential buildings and transport routes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed and is coordinating relief measures, though adverse conditions limit VVIP visits. Meanwhile, Singh assured that critical patients could be airlifted for treatment if necessary.

