High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Putin's Alaska Summit Stirs Global Tensions

The eagerly awaited summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded without achieving a resolution for the ongoing war in Ukraine. Despite characterizing the discussions as productive, the leaders failed to announce any significant commitments or answers regarding the conflict.

During a media appearance post-meeting, Trump highlighted progress on several issues without providing explicit details, while Putin maintained his stance on the conflict's root problems. The anticipated summit marked a diplomatic win for Putin, breaking the Western leaders' ostracism since Russia's invasion.

Simultaneously, Trump refrained from imposing tariffs on China for Russian oil purchases, citing progress with Putin. Discussions also included potential land swaps for Ukraine, although the prospect of reaching an accord and achieving peace remains uncertain amid ongoing warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)