ED Raids on Tamil Nadu Minister Highlight Intense Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy and his son amid a money laundering probe. This is in connection with a Rs 2.1 crore assets case originally raised by the DVAC and reinforced by an April Madras High Court order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:11 IST
ED Raids on Tamil Nadu Minister Highlight Intense Money Laundering Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an intensified crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate executed multiple raids targeting locations associated with Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy and his MLA son, P Sentilkumar, on Saturday. This action forms part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, as confirmed by official sources.

The raids, which took place in Chennai and Dindigul, were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These developments follow an April directive from the Madras High Court, which ordered a special court in Dindigul to initiate proceedings against Periyasamy and his family over alleged disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.1 crore.

The High Court's directive came as it addressed criminal revision petitions from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), contesting a prior decision to dismiss charges against the minister's family. Notably, the HC has mandated that the trial be expedited and completed within a six-month timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

