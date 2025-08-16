Cab Chaos: High-Speed Drama Unfolds in Noida Streets

In a dramatic turn of events, a Noida cab driver was arrested after a nerve-racking incident where he allegedly held a family hostage by refusing to stop the vehicle during a police pursuit. The driver, identified as Nasim, had jumped barricades, sparking the high-speed chase.

The incident, recorded by the family onboard, showcased a four-year-old girl crying alongside her parents, pleading with the driver to halt the dangerous ride. The driver ignored their requests, driving recklessly in an attempt to evade the police, officials stated.

Following the viral spread of the video on social media, authorities managed to apprehend the accused at Sahara cut. Various charges, including kidnapping and rash driving, have been filed against him at the Phase 3 Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)