Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Factory Blast in Ryazan

A devastating explosion at a factory in Russia's Ryazan region resulted in 11 deaths and 130 injuries. The blast, caused by a fire, emerged from a workshop. Search efforts continue for survivors. The cause of the fire remains unclear, with some reports suggesting gunpowder ignition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

An explosion at a factory in the Russian region of Ryazan claimed 11 lives and injured 130, according to the country's emergencies ministry. The tragic incident took place 320km southeast of Moscow, prompting an ongoing search for potential survivors amidst the rubble.

Ryazan region governor Pavel Malkov confirmed that a fire within a workshop sparked the explosion on Friday. Although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, reports from Russian media suggest it may have been due to gunpowder ignition.

The factory's production type remains undisclosed. Notably, Ukrainian drones have previously targeted military and economic sites in Ryazan, raising questions about the factory's strategic importance.

