Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Factory Blast in Ryazan

An explosion at a factory in the Russian region of Ryazan claimed 11 lives and injured 130, according to the country's emergencies ministry. The tragic incident took place 320km southeast of Moscow, prompting an ongoing search for potential survivors amidst the rubble.

Ryazan region governor Pavel Malkov confirmed that a fire within a workshop sparked the explosion on Friday. Although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, reports from Russian media suggest it may have been due to gunpowder ignition.

The factory's production type remains undisclosed. Notably, Ukrainian drones have previously targeted military and economic sites in Ryazan, raising questions about the factory's strategic importance.

