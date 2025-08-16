Left Menu

Keralite Abroad Faces Charges for National Flag Insult on Facebook

A Keralite living in the US, Albichan Muringayil, faces charges for derogatory comments about the Indian national flag on Facebook. The case was filed by the Edathala Police based on a BJP functionary's complaint. Muringayil will be investigated under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Keralite residing in the United States, Albichan Muringayil, has been charged with allegedly insulting the Indian national flag in a Facebook post, local police confirmed on Saturday.

The Edathala Police registered the case against Muringayil, who is reportedly from Kottayam, following a complaint lodged by Anoop, a local BJP functionary. The complaint claims that Muringayil made derogatory remarks related to the national flag on Independence Day.

Muringayil allegedly resides in the US and frequently posts content derogatory to India and its national symbols. Authorities have invoked the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, and the case will soon be handed over to the Cyber Police for a comprehensive investigation, a senior police officer stated.

