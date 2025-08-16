Keralite Abroad Faces Charges for National Flag Insult on Facebook

A Keralite residing in the United States, Albichan Muringayil, has been charged with allegedly insulting the Indian national flag in a Facebook post, local police confirmed on Saturday.

The Edathala Police registered the case against Muringayil, who is reportedly from Kottayam, following a complaint lodged by Anoop, a local BJP functionary. The complaint claims that Muringayil made derogatory remarks related to the national flag on Independence Day.

Muringayil allegedly resides in the US and frequently posts content derogatory to India and its national symbols. Authorities have invoked the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, and the case will soon be handed over to the Cyber Police for a comprehensive investigation, a senior police officer stated.