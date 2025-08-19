Alert in Palghar: Drifting Containers Threaten Arabian Sea Shoreline
Authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district are on alert after 48 containers fell from a cargo ship in the Arabian Sea. Eight have been recovered, while others may have drifted towards shore. Police and maritime agencies are coordinating to monitor the situation and ensure coastal safety.
Authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district have heightened their alert status following reports of drifting cargo containers in the Arabian Sea. The containers fell from the vessel 'MV Phonnix 15', which lost these containers shortly after moving 20 nautical miles from Salah, Oman.
On Monday, a directive was issued to all Marine and Bay police stations within Palghar, urging vigilance in the event of sighting any floating containers. Local fishermen and coastal residents have been advised to report sightings to the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and local police.
The Palghar police department has intensified surveillance across the Konkan coastline, working closely with central maritime agencies to ensure the safety and security of the coastal community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
