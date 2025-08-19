Left Menu

Tragedy in Rajouri: Man's Apparent Suicide with Licensed Gun

A 70-year-old man, Pritam Dass, allegedly committed suicide using his licensed gun in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Family members found him after hearing the gunshot. He was declared dead at a local hospital. The investigation considers it a suicide, but the motive remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:55 IST
Tragedy in Rajouri: Man's Apparent Suicide with Licensed Gun
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a 70-year-old man, Pritam Dass, has reportedly taken his own life using his licensed firearm. Local police have confirmed the incident, which occurred on Monday.

Dass, a resident of Renthal village in Dharmsal, used his 12-bore gun to inflict the fatal wound. His family, alerted by the sound of the gunshot, found him in critical condition and promptly took him to the sub-district hospital in Sunderbani. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, initially treating it as a suicide. However, the reasons prompting Dass to take such a drastic step remain unclear as further inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025