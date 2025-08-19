Tragedy in Rajouri: Man's Apparent Suicide with Licensed Gun

In a tragic incident in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a 70-year-old man, Pritam Dass, has reportedly taken his own life using his licensed firearm. Local police have confirmed the incident, which occurred on Monday.

Dass, a resident of Renthal village in Dharmsal, used his 12-bore gun to inflict the fatal wound. His family, alerted by the sound of the gunshot, found him in critical condition and promptly took him to the sub-district hospital in Sunderbani. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, initially treating it as a suicide. However, the reasons prompting Dass to take such a drastic step remain unclear as further inquiries continue.

