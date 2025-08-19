Tragedy in Rajouri: Man's Apparent Suicide with Licensed Gun
A 70-year-old man, Pritam Dass, allegedly committed suicide using his licensed gun in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Family members found him after hearing the gunshot. He was declared dead at a local hospital. The investigation considers it a suicide, but the motive remains unknown.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a 70-year-old man, Pritam Dass, has reportedly taken his own life using his licensed firearm. Local police have confirmed the incident, which occurred on Monday.
Dass, a resident of Renthal village in Dharmsal, used his 12-bore gun to inflict the fatal wound. His family, alerted by the sound of the gunshot, found him in critical condition and promptly took him to the sub-district hospital in Sunderbani. Unfortunately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, initially treating it as a suicide. However, the reasons prompting Dass to take such a drastic step remain unclear as further inquiries continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Losses and Compassion: Leaders Extend Condolences in Jammu and Kashmir
Haryana's Housing Revolution: No Family Left Homeless
Peace Eludes Jammu and Kashmir Amid Diplomatic Strains
Empowering Women in Agri-Education: A New Dawn in Jammu and Kashmir
Tragic Consequences: The Dark Side of Honor and Family Loyalty