China Eases Fertilizer and Mineral Exports to India Amid Border Dialogues

China has agreed to ease restrictions on exports of fertilizers and rare earth minerals to India, following discussions between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India's S Jaishankar. The decision is part of efforts to rebuild bilateral ties strained by past border conflicts, with ongoing dialogues focusing on border de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

China has agreed to ease restrictions on the export of fertilizers and rare earth minerals to India, according to sources. This development was announced following talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The move is seen as an effort to rebuild bilateral relations, which have been strained following a prolonged border standoff, particularly at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Both ministers discussed de-escalation efforts along with cooperation on specific issues.

The meeting is part of ongoing diplomacy to address such bilateral issues post the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. Apart from economic cooperation, dialogue is focusing on de-escalation of military presence along the Eastern border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

