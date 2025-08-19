Left Menu

Courtroom Chaos: Civets Trigger Stink in Kerala High Court

Civets caused disruption in the Kerala High Court by leaving an unbearable odor after urinating in the false ceiling of the courtroom of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar. Urgent cases were swiftly addressed, and the courtroom was closed for cleaning. Traps set previously managed to catch one civet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Unexpected chaos ensued in the courtroom of Kerala Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar on Tuesday morning due to an overpowering odor, traced to civets urinating in the false ceiling. This unforeseen disruption forced the swift handling of urgent cases before the room was sealed for urgent cleansing.

Court proceedings faced an unusual hurdle with the unbearable smell lingering in the court for days, reaching an intolerable extent by Monday afternoon. According to a senior government pleader, the courtroom had to be closed around 11:30 a.m. after quickly attending to pressing issues.

Efforts to capture the civets proved partially successful, as one was caught in a trap laid out a day prior. The fate of the other court matters and the possibility of resuming hearings remained uncertain as the day progressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

