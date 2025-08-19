Courtroom Chaos: Civets Trigger Stink in Kerala High Court

Unexpected chaos ensued in the courtroom of Kerala Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar on Tuesday morning due to an overpowering odor, traced to civets urinating in the false ceiling. This unforeseen disruption forced the swift handling of urgent cases before the room was sealed for urgent cleansing.

Court proceedings faced an unusual hurdle with the unbearable smell lingering in the court for days, reaching an intolerable extent by Monday afternoon. According to a senior government pleader, the courtroom had to be closed around 11:30 a.m. after quickly attending to pressing issues.

Efforts to capture the civets proved partially successful, as one was caught in a trap laid out a day prior. The fate of the other court matters and the possibility of resuming hearings remained uncertain as the day progressed.

