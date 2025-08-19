Left Menu

Bombay High Court Curtails Operations Due to Torrential Rains

The Bombay High Court curtailed its operations to only half a day on Tuesday due to persistent heavy rains in Mumbai. The adverse weather, causing disruptions in transport and office operations, led to an early closure for the Court and other government offices, as officials faced commuting challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:26 IST
  • India

The Bombay High Court was compelled to limit its functioning hours on Tuesday, wrapping up proceedings by 12:30 pm due to relentless rains sweeping Mumbai.

The usual court hours run from 11 am to 5 pm, but severe weather conditions disrupted normal activities across the city, impacting road and rail transit and prompting shutdowns of public offices.

The India Meteorological Department's 'red alert' warned of more severe weather, further prompting the high court to issue a notice allowing early dismissal for staff and adapting to virtual hearings to maintain legal operations.

