Former CM Champai Soren Condemns Tribal Land Grabs in Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren accused the state government of forcibly acquiring tribal land for a hospital project. He plans to join a protest supporting affected farmers. Soren claims landowners received no compensation or legal notice and alleges the government is targeting tribal rights activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:41 IST
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Champai Soren, has raised accusations against the JMM-led state government, alleging the forceful acquisition of tribal land for a Rs 1,000-crore hospital project in Ranchi.

During a press conference, Soren claimed that the proposal for the RIMS-2 hospital resulted in land being seized in the Nagri area without compensation or notice to the landowners. He announced his intention to join an August 24 protest organized by farmers affected by this alleged land grab.

Soren criticized the government's approach, arguing ample unused land is available for the hospital, and highlighted a broader issue of injustices faced by tribal communities, pointing toward the arrest and death of tribal activist Surya Hansda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

