Government Initiates SGPC Election Process Amid Legal Challenges

The government has started the election process for the SGPC, facing several legal challenges. Various cases questioning electoral roll preparations have resulted in a court-ordered stay. The Sikh Gurdwara Election Commission, led by the chief commissioner, oversees this process across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh, as informed by the Lok Sabha.

The government has officially kick-started the election process for the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), as confirmed by Lok Sabha. However, the journey is fraught with legal obstacles.

Numerous cases filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court have called into question the preparation of electoral rolls. These legal challenges led the court to impose a stay on the process, stated Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, in response to a written query.

The government proceeded after the notification of new rules for the appointment of a Chief Commissioner for Gurdwara Elections. This step is crucial amid ongoing resolutions in related lawsuits. The Sikh Gurdwara Board Election Rules of 1959 empower the chief commissioner to set election stages, including polling dates. Notifications were dispatched to state governments in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, as well as to Chandigarh's administrator, to prepare electoral rolls in alignment with Section 48 of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925.

(With inputs from agencies.)

