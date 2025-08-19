Left Menu

Exposing the Unprecedented Sterilization Surge During India's Emergency Era

During the Emergency in India (1975-77), over 1.07 crore sterilizations were performed, exceeding the set target of 67.40 lakh. This controversial population control effort was scrutinized by the Shah Commission, revealing abuses and malpractices, including 548 cases of unmarried sterilizations and 1,774 sterilization-related deaths.

During the controversial Emergency period in India from 1975 to 1977, over 1.07 crore individuals underwent sterilization, surpassing the target of 67.40 lakh. The vigorous population control effort led by the Indira Gandhi government has faced scrutiny for its apparent excesses.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai presented findings from the Justice JC Shah Commission report to the Lok Sabha. The report, established on May 28, 1977, delves into the period's abuses, especially the alleged forceful implementation of family planning initiatives.

The report highlighted 548 complaints regarding the sterilization of unmarried individuals and 1,774 deaths associated with these procedures during the Emergency. The Shah Commission's findings were first presented to Parliament in August 1978, igniting discussions on the period's ethical ramifications.

