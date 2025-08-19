Government Initiatives Boost Inclusivity in Cooperative Sector
Amit Shah announced in Parliament the reservation of seats for women and SC/ST communities on multi-state cooperative boards. Model bye-laws incorporating these provisions aim to enhance inclusivity. The government is implementing schemes for computerisation, funding support, and financial aid to benefit SC/ST farmers.
- Country:
- India
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah addressed Parliament on Tuesday, revealing new measures to increase inclusivity on the boards of multi-state cooperative societies. Two seats are now reserved for women and one for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), in response to queries from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about enhanced SC/ST involvement.
In a detailed written reply to the Lok Sabha, Shah mentioned that similar inclusive provisions have been integrated into the model bye-laws for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), distributed nationwide. These initiatives aim to ensure wider representation for women and SC/ST members, thereby expanding participation in the cooperative sector.
Addressing broader aspects, Shah outlined the ministry's financial initiatives, including computerisation of PACS and financial grants through the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). He noted that these initiatives, such as the Rs 1,000 crore aid for strengthening sugar mills, are benefiting SC/ST farmers and promoting broader cooperative development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Repco Bank Declares Record Rs. 22.90 Crore Dividend For FY 2024-25 to Amit Shah
PM Modi praises Amit Shah at NDA meeting, notes he is now the longest serving Union Home Minister.
Amit Shah Sets Record as India's Longest-Serving Home Minister
I have spoken to Uttarakhand CM to get information on flash flood in Dharali (Uttarkashi); 3 ITBP, 4 NDRF teams dispatched: HM Amit Shah.
Amit Shah becomes India's longest serving Union Home Minister