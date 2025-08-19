Left Menu

Government Initiatives Boost Inclusivity in Cooperative Sector

Amit Shah announced in Parliament the reservation of seats for women and SC/ST communities on multi-state cooperative boards. Model bye-laws incorporating these provisions aim to enhance inclusivity. The government is implementing schemes for computerisation, funding support, and financial aid to benefit SC/ST farmers.

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah addressed Parliament on Tuesday, revealing new measures to increase inclusivity on the boards of multi-state cooperative societies. Two seats are now reserved for women and one for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), in response to queries from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about enhanced SC/ST involvement.

In a detailed written reply to the Lok Sabha, Shah mentioned that similar inclusive provisions have been integrated into the model bye-laws for Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), distributed nationwide. These initiatives aim to ensure wider representation for women and SC/ST members, thereby expanding participation in the cooperative sector.

Addressing broader aspects, Shah outlined the ministry's financial initiatives, including computerisation of PACS and financial grants through the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). He noted that these initiatives, such as the Rs 1,000 crore aid for strengthening sugar mills, are benefiting SC/ST farmers and promoting broader cooperative development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

