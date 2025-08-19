Left Menu

CRPF Alerts Troopers of Dangerous Impersonation App

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a warning to its staff about an unauthorized app mimicking its official platform, posing serious security risks by accessing personal and organizational information. The CRPF is coordinating with cyber security agencies to remove the fraudulent app from online stores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:40 IST
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has flagged a security threat from an unauthorized mobile app attempting to impersonate one of its legitimate platforms. This fake app is reportedly accessing crucial personal and organizational details from users, posing significant security concerns, the force announced.

Known as the 'Sambhav Application Writer,' the fraudulent app is being circulated across social media outlets, such as WhatsApp and YouTube. In response, the CRPF's IT wing has urged for its immediate removal from online play stores, noting that the app was not developed or endorsed by the force.

The genuine app, 'CRPF Sambhav,' serves CRPF personnel in managing personal data such as salaries and transfers. However, troopers have been warned not to download or use the fake version as sharing sensitive details could expose them to serious operational risks. Unit commanders are advised to ensure all forces comply with this warning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

