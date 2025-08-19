CRPF Alerts Troopers of Dangerous Impersonation App
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a warning to its staff about an unauthorized app mimicking its official platform, posing serious security risks by accessing personal and organizational information. The CRPF is coordinating with cyber security agencies to remove the fraudulent app from online stores.
- Country:
- India
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has flagged a security threat from an unauthorized mobile app attempting to impersonate one of its legitimate platforms. This fake app is reportedly accessing crucial personal and organizational details from users, posing significant security concerns, the force announced.
Known as the 'Sambhav Application Writer,' the fraudulent app is being circulated across social media outlets, such as WhatsApp and YouTube. In response, the CRPF's IT wing has urged for its immediate removal from online play stores, noting that the app was not developed or endorsed by the force.
The genuine app, 'CRPF Sambhav,' serves CRPF personnel in managing personal data such as salaries and transfers. However, troopers have been warned not to download or use the fake version as sharing sensitive details could expose them to serious operational risks. Unit commanders are advised to ensure all forces comply with this warning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CRPF
- security
- risk
- app
- unauthorized
- cybersecurity
- social media
- impostor
- force
- IT wing
ALSO READ
You are Leader of Opposition; say things in Parliament, not on social media: SC tells Rahul Gandhi on Army remark case.
India's Cybersecurity Conclave: Shaping the Future of Digital Defense
Jammu Cracks Down on Unauthorized Vehicle Modifications
Luxury Car Blaze Ignites Social Media Storm
Data Breach Crisis: APAC's Gaming Hub Faces Cybersecurity Challenges