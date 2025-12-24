Delhi's Ramleela Ground: Unmasking Unauthorized Encroachments
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered the removal of illegal encroachments and cessation of unauthorized commercial activities at Ramleela Ground. The action followed an investigation revealing unauthorized structures, including a mosque, banquet hall, and commercial centers. The Delhi High Court has directed the MCD to address these issues promptly.
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mandates the removal of illegal structures at Ramleela Ground after unauthorized encroachments and commercial activities were discovered. The investigation revealed a mosque-like structure and banquet hall not included in approved plans.
Save India Foundation's complaint highlighted significant encroachment and misuse of government land for private purposes. A joint survey by MCD and other authorities identified over 36,000 square feet of unauthorized occupation.
The Delhi High Court has intervened, instructing the MCD to act within three months. Despite claims from the Delhi Waqf Board, the MCD found no valid ownership proof, enforcing the removal of encroachments exceeding a 0.195-acre leased area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Shakes Up GST, Media, and Local Compliance
Delhi High Court Advocates GST Reduction on Air Purifiers Amid Rising Pollution
Delhi High Court Declines to Halt 'UP 77' Web Series
Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Intervention in 'UP 77' Web Series Case
Delhi High Court Reviews Plea to Halt 'UP 77' Web Series