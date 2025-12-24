Left Menu

Delhi's Ramleela Ground: Unmasking Unauthorized Encroachments

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered the removal of illegal encroachments and cessation of unauthorized commercial activities at Ramleela Ground. The action followed an investigation revealing unauthorized structures, including a mosque, banquet hall, and commercial centers. The Delhi High Court has directed the MCD to address these issues promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:37 IST
Save India Foundation's complaint highlighted significant encroachment and misuse of government land for private purposes. A joint survey by MCD and other authorities identified over 36,000 square feet of unauthorized occupation.

The Delhi High Court has intervened, instructing the MCD to act within three months. Despite claims from the Delhi Waqf Board, the MCD found no valid ownership proof, enforcing the removal of encroachments exceeding a 0.195-acre leased area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

