Delhi's Ramleela Ground: Unmasking Unauthorized Encroachments

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mandates the removal of illegal structures at Ramleela Ground after unauthorized encroachments and commercial activities were discovered. The investigation revealed a mosque-like structure and banquet hall not included in approved plans.

Save India Foundation's complaint highlighted significant encroachment and misuse of government land for private purposes. A joint survey by MCD and other authorities identified over 36,000 square feet of unauthorized occupation.

The Delhi High Court has intervened, instructing the MCD to act within three months. Despite claims from the Delhi Waqf Board, the MCD found no valid ownership proof, enforcing the removal of encroachments exceeding a 0.195-acre leased area.

(With inputs from agencies.)