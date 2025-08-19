Veerendra Heggade Dismisses Baseless Allegations in Dharmasthala Controversy
Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Temple, dismissed claims of murders and rapes as false. He welcomed the Karnataka government's SIT investigation to uncover the truth. Heggade emphasized the temple's transparency and expressed concern over social media misinformation affecting youth perception. He remains committed to public service and trust management.
- Country:
- India
Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, has rejected allegations relating to the Soujanya case as unfounded. The accusations, which suggest multiple crimes over two decades, prompted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Karnataka government to seek the truth.
SIT investigations include excavations across Dharmasthala to discover potential human remains. Soujanya, a 17-year-old student, was reportedly murdered in October 2012, leading to protests for justice. Heggade claims there are organized efforts to tarnish the temple's reputation, but he supports the ongoing high-level investigation.
Heggade refuted accusations of misusing property, maintaining that temple assets are independently owned by the trust with formal records. Despite claims, his family has been proven uninvolved in any crimes. He welcomes impartial inspections and emphasizes the continued faith and support for Dharmasthala's religious and social efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Governor's Enchanting Visit to Tirumala Temple
Karnataka Transport Unions Urged to Delay Strike Amidst Conciliation
Karnataka Protest Rescheduled to Honor Late Shibu Soren
Karnataka's Health Crusade: Ensuring Food and Drug Safety
Commuters stranded as Karnataka transport workers launch statewide strike