Veerendra Heggade Dismisses Baseless Allegations in Dharmasthala Controversy

Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, has rejected allegations relating to the Soujanya case as unfounded. The accusations, which suggest multiple crimes over two decades, prompted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Karnataka government to seek the truth.

SIT investigations include excavations across Dharmasthala to discover potential human remains. Soujanya, a 17-year-old student, was reportedly murdered in October 2012, leading to protests for justice. Heggade claims there are organized efforts to tarnish the temple's reputation, but he supports the ongoing high-level investigation.

Heggade refuted accusations of misusing property, maintaining that temple assets are independently owned by the trust with formal records. Despite claims, his family has been proven uninvolved in any crimes. He welcomes impartial inspections and emphasizes the continued faith and support for Dharmasthala's religious and social efforts.

