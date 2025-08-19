Left Menu

Rs 50,000 Crore Land Scam Allegation Sparks Political Storm in Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges a major land scam in Raigad, Maharashtra. He accuses Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Minister Sanjay Shirsat of transferring 4,078 acres to an ineligible family, demanding investigation and their removal from office. Shirsat and BJP deny allegations, seeking evidence.

Updated: 19-08-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has brought forth serious allegations of a Rs 50,000 crore land scam in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, directing accusations at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat.

Raut claims that a vast expanse of forest land, totaling 4,078 acres, was illicitly handed over to the Biwalkar family, whom he described as ineligible for the allotment for three decades, despite sudden reclassification by the Urban Development Ministry under Shinde and CIDCO.

While Shirsat, formerly CIDCO Chairman, denies any wrongdoing, asserting all decisions were collective, state BJP officials challenge Raut to provide robust evidence, pointing out his avoidance of legal recourse and prior accusations in other cases. The controversy adds further tension to Maharashtra's already volatile political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

