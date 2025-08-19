Rs 50,000 Crore Land Scam Allegation Sparks Political Storm in Maharashtra

Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has brought forth serious allegations of a Rs 50,000 crore land scam in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, directing accusations at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat.

Raut claims that a vast expanse of forest land, totaling 4,078 acres, was illicitly handed over to the Biwalkar family, whom he described as ineligible for the allotment for three decades, despite sudden reclassification by the Urban Development Ministry under Shinde and CIDCO.

While Shirsat, formerly CIDCO Chairman, denies any wrongdoing, asserting all decisions were collective, state BJP officials challenge Raut to provide robust evidence, pointing out his avoidance of legal recourse and prior accusations in other cases. The controversy adds further tension to Maharashtra's already volatile political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)