Left Menu

Liquidation Measures Initiated for Four Cooperative Societies in Maharashtra

Amit Shah announced the liquidation of four cooperative societies in Maharashtra. Liquidators have been appointed to ensure timely payments to members. The action follows complaints and inspections under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002. Amendments in 2023 aim to protect the rights of depositors and members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:49 IST
Liquidation Measures Initiated for Four Cooperative Societies in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has revealed that liquidators have been assigned to dismantle the assets of four troubled multi-state cooperative societies in Maharashtra. The move aims to ensure that members receive their dues in a timely fashion.

In a written communication to the Lok Sabha, Shah clarified that these societies—Jijau, Dnyanradha, Shubh Kalyan, and Rajasthani—are not recognized as specified multi-state cooperative societies. Consequently, administrators cannot be appointed, as per Section 123 of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.

Multiple complaints prompted the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies to call on the Maharashtra government to inspect these organizations under the provisions of the MSCS Act, 2002. The lack of satisfactory responses led to the passing of winding-up orders under Section 86, and the appointment of liquidators under Section 89 of the MSCS Act, 2002.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025