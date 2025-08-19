Ex-Congress Councillor Murdered in Gujarat

Tragedy struck Anand town, Gujarat, as Iqbal Hussain Malek, a former Congress councillor, was murdered in the early hours of Tuesday. The brutal attack took place while he engaged in his routine morning walk.

The incident happened at Goya Lake in the Bakrol area, where assailants used sharp weapons to inflict fatal injuries on Malek's neck and abdomen. The 50-year-old councillor died instantly, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police JN Panchal.

Though the motive remains undisclosed, police have classified the case as murder. Ongoing investigations have commenced with special teams tasked to apprehend the perpetrators, shedding light on a shocking act that disturbs the local community.

