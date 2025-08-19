India Bloc Moves to Challenge Immunity of Election Commissioners

Political tensions escalate as opposition parties target Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for impeachment, challenging the legal framework protecting CECs and Election Commissioners. This comes as political dynamics shift, with the INDIA bloc positioning to potentially assume power.

The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 grants immunity, shielding them from legal proceedings for actions taken during their tenure. This protection is akin to that of Supreme Court judges, whose removal requires a parliamentary motion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demands stringent action against Kumar amid allegations of 'vote chori' (vote theft) related to electoral roll revisions in Bihar. With Gandhi set against a seven-day ultimatum to justify his claims, the situation underscores a brewing political confrontation.

