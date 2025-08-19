Left Menu

India Bloc Moves to Challenge Immunity of Election Commissioners

As opposition threatens impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, legalities of removing CECs and ECs come under scrutiny. The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners Act, 2023 grants immunity, but political tensions rise as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demands action over alleged vote manipulation in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:54 IST
India Bloc Moves to Challenge Immunity of Election Commissioners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions escalate as opposition parties target Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for impeachment, challenging the legal framework protecting CECs and Election Commissioners. This comes as political dynamics shift, with the INDIA bloc positioning to potentially assume power.

The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 grants immunity, shielding them from legal proceedings for actions taken during their tenure. This protection is akin to that of Supreme Court judges, whose removal requires a parliamentary motion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demands stringent action against Kumar amid allegations of 'vote chori' (vote theft) related to electoral roll revisions in Bihar. With Gandhi set against a seven-day ultimatum to justify his claims, the situation underscores a brewing political confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025