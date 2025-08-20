Falling Interest Rates Deliver Relief for Households and Boost to NZ Economy

New Zealand households and businesses are set to benefit from the Reserve Bank’s latest decision to lower borrowing costs, with the Official Cash Rate (OCR) cut from 3.25 per cent to 3 per cent. The central bank also signalled two further reductions this year, marking a significant shift in monetary policy designed to stimulate growth.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis welcomed the announcement, emphasising its importance for families, businesses, and the wider economy.

A Sharp Decline in the OCR

The OCR has now dropped dramatically from 5.5 per cent to 3 per cent within just 12 months, a change that highlights both the challenges facing the economy and the Government’s push to manage inflation while supporting recovery.

Willis noted that the Reserve Bank’s decision comes after a “difficult second quarter,” when economic headwinds required stronger stimulus to encourage growth.

Relief for Mortgage Holders

One of the most immediate effects of falling interest rates is on mortgage repayments. According to the Finance Minister, a household with a $500,000 floating mortgage over 25 years is paying about $330 less per fortnight than they were a year ago.

“This makes a big difference to the family budget,” Willis said. “As more mortgages come up for refinancing, more households will benefit.”

The timing is particularly important, with around 40 per cent of fixed-rate mortgages due for repricing within the next six months. Lower rates will provide breathing space for many families still struggling with rising living costs.

Supporting Business Growth and Jobs

Lower borrowing costs are also expected to benefit businesses, encouraging investment, expansion, and hiring.

“Lower interest rates support businesses to expand and grow, support increased construction activity, create jobs and put more money in people’s pockets,” Willis explained.

The construction sector in particular is expected to gain momentum as financing becomes cheaper, potentially boosting both residential and commercial building activity.

Economic Outlook Improving

While acknowledging that many New Zealanders are still under financial strain, Willis pointed to signs of recovery: “The Reserve Bank’s view is that we are through the worst of it and the economy is starting to pick up.”

She stressed that the Government’s approach to responsible economic management has helped take the pressure off inflation, giving the central bank room to cut rates.

Balancing Inflation and Growth

The OCR is the Reserve Bank’s primary tool for controlling inflation. In recent years, high rates were used to curb soaring prices, but as inflation has begun to ease, the focus has shifted toward supporting growth and employment.

With the latest cuts, households and businesses are expected to see tangible improvements, although economists caution that it may take time for lower rates to fully flow through to higher spending and investment.

A Turning Point for New Zealand?

The rapid fall in interest rates is one of the steepest in recent history, and policymakers are hopeful it will mark a turning point for the economy.

Willis said the Government remains committed to fostering both stability and growth: “Taking the pressure off inflation has allowed the Reserve Bank to lower the OCR when it needs to be adjusted.”

For many families, the difference will be felt in their wallets. For businesses, the change may provide the confidence needed to expand. And for the broader economy, it could represent the beginning of a more sustained recovery.