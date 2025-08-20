New Zealand Cabinet Confirms Closure of Greyhound Racing Industry by 2026

New Zealand’s Cabinet has formally agreed to end the greyhound racing industry, setting a historic milestone in animal welfare policy. A bill to bring the decision into law will be introduced to Parliament later this year, confirming the Government’s earlier in-principle decision to close the industry by 31 July 2026.

Background and Reasons for Closure

The move follows more than a decade of scrutiny over animal safety within the industry. Reviews in 2013, 2017, and 2021 consistently highlighted serious welfare concerns, including injuries and deaths of dogs. These reports revealed that despite regulatory efforts, the industry was unable to meet welfare standards that the Government and public considered acceptable.

Cabinet’s latest decision reflects these longstanding concerns and acknowledges the failure of past reforms to adequately protect the animals. Racing Minister Winston Peters underscored that the bottom line is “too many dogs continue to die and be seriously injured, and it is time to do the right thing.”

Role of the Ministerial Advisory Committee

The Government set up a Ministerial Advisory Committee to prepare a clear roadmap for the transition away from greyhound racing. This committee has been consulting widely with stakeholders, including animal welfare organisations, rehoming agencies, racing industry participants, and government agencies.

In its interim report, the committee proposed several key recommendations, all of which Cabinet has accepted. These include:

Establishing a Transition Agency , funded by the TAB , to manage the wind-down.

Overseeing a rehoming programme to ensure the welfare of retired racing dogs.

Supporting industry workers and participants to transition into other employment.

Minister Peters confirmed that when the Transition Agency is established, it will be led by committee chair Heather Simpson, alongside members Murray Johnson and Lindsay Burton.

Transition and Rehoming Plan

A major focus of the closure process will be ensuring racing greyhounds are rehomed responsibly. The Transition Agency will work with existing rehoming networks and welfare groups to provide proper care, rehabilitation, and placement for dogs leaving the sport.

Peters said this plan provides “certainty to those involved in greyhound racing to plan their transition to other work,” while also delivering assurance that animal welfare will remain the priority.

Legislative Process and Public Input

The forthcoming bill to close the industry will outline the legal framework for winding down operations. Once introduced, it will go through the standard parliamentary process, including referral to a select committee, where members of the public will be invited to make submissions.

Peters emphasised that public engagement is vital: “It is important people get the opportunity to have their say. The decision to end greyhound racing was not one Cabinet took lightly, and I acknowledge the impact that closing the industry will have on those involved.”

Part of a Global Shift

The closure reflects a broader international trend, with greyhound racing increasingly being banned or phased out due to animal welfare concerns. Tasmania recently announced an end to the sport, adding to the global momentum against the practice.

The New Zealand Government’s decision is intended to balance compassion for animals with fairness to industry participants. With a detailed transition plan now in place, the country is preparing for the final chapter of its greyhound racing industry.