Assam's Leadership Crisis: Sedition Charges Stir Controversy
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized Assam Police for summoning journalists over sedition charges. Gogoi claims the state's reputation is marred by greed, corruption, and lawlessness, calling for leadership that adheres to Assamese values for a greater future.
Updated: 20-08-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:18 IST
In a sharp critique of the current state of governance in Assam, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi condemned the police action against two senior journalists, who have been summoned over sedition charges.
Gogoi highlighted the incident as another instance of the state's growing notoriety for "greed, corruption, incompetency, and lawlessness." He emphasized that such actions do not align with the core values of Assam.
Calling for visionary leadership, Gogoi stressed the importance of building a 'greater Assam' that embraces its diverse youth to fulfill aspirations based on Assamese principles.
