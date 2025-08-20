Assam's Leadership Crisis: Sedition Charges Stir Controversy

In a sharp critique of the current state of governance in Assam, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi condemned the police action against two senior journalists, who have been summoned over sedition charges.

Gogoi highlighted the incident as another instance of the state's growing notoriety for "greed, corruption, incompetency, and lawlessness." He emphasized that such actions do not align with the core values of Assam.

Calling for visionary leadership, Gogoi stressed the importance of building a 'greater Assam' that embraces its diverse youth to fulfill aspirations based on Assamese principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)