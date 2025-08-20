Jewels of Justice: Meerut Police Crack Rs 50 Lakh Robbery

In a significant breakthrough, Meerut police have successfully cracked a major jewellery robbery case, recovering loot worth Rs 50 lakh, and arresting three suspects involved in the crime.

The daring heist, which took place on August 12 near the Sohrab Gate bus stand, saw Rs 50 lakh worth of jewellery plundered from a local trader. Intensive investigations led to the apprehension of the suspects in the Jagriti Vihar Extension area.

During a brief encounter with law enforcement, Vishwajit Singh (34) and Mohammad (28) were injured while being captured. Items recovered include 304 grams of gold, cash, firearms, and motorcycles involved in the robbery. Police assure that further legal actions are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)