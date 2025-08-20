Left Menu

Jewels of Justice: Meerut Police Crack Rs 50 Lakh Robbery

Meerut police resolved a high-profile jewellery heist worth Rs 50 lakh by arresting three suspects. Two were injured in a shootout. The incident took place near Sohrab Gate bus stand. Recoveries include gold, cash, firearms, and motorcycles used in the crime. Legal proceedings continue.

Jewels of Justice: Meerut Police Crack Rs 50 Lakh Robbery
In a significant breakthrough, Meerut police have successfully cracked a major jewellery robbery case, recovering loot worth Rs 50 lakh, and arresting three suspects involved in the crime.

The daring heist, which took place on August 12 near the Sohrab Gate bus stand, saw Rs 50 lakh worth of jewellery plundered from a local trader. Intensive investigations led to the apprehension of the suspects in the Jagriti Vihar Extension area.

During a brief encounter with law enforcement, Vishwajit Singh (34) and Mohammad (28) were injured while being captured. Items recovered include 304 grams of gold, cash, firearms, and motorcycles involved in the robbery. Police assure that further legal actions are underway.

