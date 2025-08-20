No Agreement Between Uganda and U.S. on Illegal Immigrants, Official States
Uganda's state minister for foreign affairs, Okello Oryem, clarified that no agreement exists with the United States to accept illegal immigrants, citing lack of facilities and infrastructure to accommodate them in Uganda.
Rumors suggesting that Uganda has entered into an agreement with the United States to accept illegal immigrants have been dispelled by a high-ranking Ugandan official.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem, confirmed that no such arrangements are in place, particularly due to infrastructure limitations.
The statement was made on Wednesday, emphasizing Uganda's current incapability to accommodate illegal immigrants from other countries, according to a text message sent to Reuters.
