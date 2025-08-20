Left Menu

Scooty Scuffle: Assault on Traffic Staff in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested Mohit and Parveen for assaulting traffic officers who stopped them for violating traffic rules. The confrontation escalated into a scuffle involving their associates, resulting in injuries and theft of a police mobile. Further arrests are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have detained two individuals for allegedly attacking traffic personnel who stopped them for breaking regulations in northwest Delhi, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Mahuban Chowk, located in the Maurya Enclave area. Traffic officers intercepted Mohit, aged 28, and Parveen, aged 34, both Pitampura residents, for driving a Scooty on the wrong side without wearing helmets, noted DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh.

When asked to present their driving licences, the men reportedly misbehaved and assaulted the traffic staff. The situation escalated when three to four of their associates joined in, leading to a physical altercation. The attackers allegedly assaulted the officers on duty, tore their uniforms, and stole a constable's mobile phone, according to the officer. A case has been filed under relevant sections of law at the Maurya Enclave police station, and police are actively searching for additional suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

