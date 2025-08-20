Scooty Scuffle: Assault on Traffic Staff in Delhi

Delhi Police have detained two individuals for allegedly attacking traffic personnel who stopped them for breaking regulations in northwest Delhi, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Mahuban Chowk, located in the Maurya Enclave area. Traffic officers intercepted Mohit, aged 28, and Parveen, aged 34, both Pitampura residents, for driving a Scooty on the wrong side without wearing helmets, noted DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh.

When asked to present their driving licences, the men reportedly misbehaved and assaulted the traffic staff. The situation escalated when three to four of their associates joined in, leading to a physical altercation. The attackers allegedly assaulted the officers on duty, tore their uniforms, and stole a constable's mobile phone, according to the officer. A case has been filed under relevant sections of law at the Maurya Enclave police station, and police are actively searching for additional suspects.

