Delhi High Court Demands Urgent Action for Tree Pruning in Dwarka

The Delhi High Court criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for its inaction in pruning trees in the Dwarka area, citing public safety concerns.

A bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhaya stressed the urgent need for action following reports of falling trees during heavy rains, which endanger lives and property.

The court instructed authorities to conduct a survey within 10 days to determine the necessary pruning and complete the process within four weeks of survey completion, emphasizing adherence to guidelines by the Department of Forest and Wildlife.

