Delhi High Court Demands Urgent Action for Tree Pruning in Dwarka
The Delhi High Court instructs authorities to conduct immediate tree pruning in Dwarka, citing negligence by MCD. The court emphasized that heavy rains cause tree falls, risking life and property. A survey is required to identify trees needing pruning according to guidelines issued by the Department of Forest and Wildlife.
The Delhi High Court criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for its inaction in pruning trees in the Dwarka area, citing public safety concerns.
A bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhaya stressed the urgent need for action following reports of falling trees during heavy rains, which endanger lives and property.
The court instructed authorities to conduct a survey within 10 days to determine the necessary pruning and complete the process within four weeks of survey completion, emphasizing adherence to guidelines by the Department of Forest and Wildlife.
