Left Menu

Toll Plaza Tension: Eighth Accused Nabbed in Jawan Assault Case

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Ravi, the eighth accused, in the assault on Army jawan Kapil and his companions at a Meerut toll plaza. Ravi was apprehended at Karnawal outpost. The Indian Army condemned the attack, while the NHAI penalized the toll agency, initiating contract termination proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:09 IST
Toll Plaza Tension: Eighth Accused Nabbed in Jawan Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police have made another arrest linked to the brutal attack on an Army jawan and his companions by toll plaza staff in Meerut. Ravi, a 19-year-old resident of Karnawal, was taken into custody after being located at the Karnawal outpost.

On August 17, Army jawan Kapil was assaulted at Bhuni toll plaza while en route to Delhi airport. A dispute erupted over the long queue at the plaza, resulting in Kapil and his companions being attacked with sticks and rods. A viral video of the incident triggered local protests and online outrage.

The NHAI has fined the toll collection agency Rs 20 lakh and is moving to terminate its contract. Meanwhile, the Indian Army expressed its strong condemnation and is pursuing justice for the soldier. All apprehended suspects are being held in custody as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025