Toll Plaza Tension: Eighth Accused Nabbed in Jawan Assault Case
The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Ravi, the eighth accused, in the assault on Army jawan Kapil and his companions at a Meerut toll plaza. Ravi was apprehended at Karnawal outpost. The Indian Army condemned the attack, while the NHAI penalized the toll agency, initiating contract termination proceedings.
The Uttar Pradesh Police have made another arrest linked to the brutal attack on an Army jawan and his companions by toll plaza staff in Meerut. Ravi, a 19-year-old resident of Karnawal, was taken into custody after being located at the Karnawal outpost.
On August 17, Army jawan Kapil was assaulted at Bhuni toll plaza while en route to Delhi airport. A dispute erupted over the long queue at the plaza, resulting in Kapil and his companions being attacked with sticks and rods. A viral video of the incident triggered local protests and online outrage.
The NHAI has fined the toll collection agency Rs 20 lakh and is moving to terminate its contract. Meanwhile, the Indian Army expressed its strong condemnation and is pursuing justice for the soldier. All apprehended suspects are being held in custody as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
