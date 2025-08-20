Punjab Police Act Against Data Theft Threats
Punjab Police is investigating unauthorized data collection linked to government schemes, a move prompted by complaints of data theft and fraud. Unofficial camps gathering citizens' data have emerged, potentially leading to scams. Citizens are urged to use official channels for accessing government schemes to avoid data misuse.
Punjab Police has initiated an investigation into unauthorized data collection related to government schemes, alerting citizens to potential threats of data theft and fraud.
The probe follows complaints about camps where personal data is gathered, risking bank fraud. Citizens are cautioned against sharing their data with unauthorized entities.
Police will prioritize locations suspected of holding such camps. The government stresses the use of official channels for scheme access to protect sensitive information.
