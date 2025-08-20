Supreme Court Urged to Investigate Alleged Electoral Roll Manipulation
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into alleged manipulation of electoral rolls in Bengaluru Central and other constituencies. Citing Rahul Gandhi's August 7 claims against the BJP and Election Commission, the plea demands transparency, an audit, and reforms in voter list management.
A plea has been submitted to the Supreme Court requesting a special investigation into alleged manipulation of electoral rolls in Bengaluru Central and other constituencies. The request includes the formation of a specialized team led by a former judge.
Advocate Rohit Pandey filed the petition referencing Rahul Gandhi's August 7 press conference, where he claimed collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission led to significant 'vote theft'. He further supported his allegations with data analysis.
The Chief Election Commissioner has challenged Gandhi to formalize his claims with a sworn declaration. The plea stresses the need for transparent and accountable voter list management by the Election Commission, to ensure free and fair elections.
