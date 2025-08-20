Russia Decries Exclusion from Ukraine Security Talks

Russia has criticized Western efforts to secure Ukraine's future without its involvement, calling it a 'road to nowhere.' Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed dissatisfaction following discussions between European leaders, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

Lavrov emphasized the necessity of Russia's inclusion, arguing that Western nations, especially the U.S., are aware that any serious talks excluding Russia are unrealistic. The criticism comes amid escalating tensions, with Poland accusing Russia of provocation following a drone crash on its territory.

Discussions about Ukraine's security continue, with NATO and U.S. officials exploring post-conflict guarantees. Lavrov suggested a reliable security model discussed early in the war could be revisited. The ongoing debate underscores Russia's demand for direct engagement in security matters affecting Ukraine and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)