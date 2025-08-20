Left Menu

Lithuania Prepared to Support Ukraine Peacekeeping

Lithuania is willing to send troops and equipment to a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, according to President Gitanas Nauseda. This move aligns with Western discussions on deploying peacekeepers if a peace deal is reached between Moscow and Kyiv to end the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:44 IST
Lithuania Prepared to Support Ukraine Peacekeeping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

In a televised interview, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced the country's readiness to contribute troops and military equipment to a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The decision depends on parliamentary approval.

The announcement comes as diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine intensify. Western nations have been considering peacekeeping deployments as a condition of a possible peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Nauseda's statement signifies Lithuania's commitment to supporting peace in Eastern Europe, pending a diplomatic resolution of the ongoing war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025