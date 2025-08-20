Lithuania Prepared to Support Ukraine Peacekeeping

In a televised interview, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda announced the country's readiness to contribute troops and military equipment to a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The decision depends on parliamentary approval.

The announcement comes as diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine intensify. Western nations have been considering peacekeeping deployments as a condition of a possible peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Nauseda's statement signifies Lithuania's commitment to supporting peace in Eastern Europe, pending a diplomatic resolution of the ongoing war.

