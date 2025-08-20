Netanyahu Accelerates Military Plans Against Hamas

In a strategic move to weaken Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expedited the timelines for his country's military to take control of the group's strongholds. This directive was confirmed in a statement from his office on Wednesday.

The decision to hasten military plans comes as Israel prepares for a comprehensive operation in Gaza City. Although Netanyahu's office did not provide specific details about the new timelines, the announcement suggests a sense of urgency in Israel's approach to addressing the Hamas threat.

Israeli military officials are making preparations for this planned operation, which aims to dismantle the infrastructure of Hamas and lessen its influence in the region. The acceleration in planning reflects the increasing tensions and strategic imperatives in the ongoing conflict.

