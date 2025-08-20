Escalating Atrocities: The M23 Conflict in Eastern Congo

The Human Rights Watch has released a report detailing the grisly aftermath of a killing spree by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern Congo, revealing that at least 140 lives were lost in July, despite international peace efforts.

Interviews with survivors provided heartrending accounts of violence, including a woman's testimony of being marched to a riverbank with others before the rebels opened fire. Another witness recounted the murder of his family from a distance, unable to save them.

As tensions simmer, international calls to broaden sanctions and demand accountability are surfacing, with expectations on Rwanda to permit forensic investigations in areas under M23 control.

