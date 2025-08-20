Left Menu

Escalating Atrocities: The M23 Conflict in Eastern Congo

Human Rights Watch reported that at least 140 people were killed by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern Congo. Interviews with survivors revealed harrowing details of the violence. Despite peace talks, violence persists, with calls for action from the international community to address the atrocities and hold perpetrators accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Human Rights Watch has released a report detailing the grisly aftermath of a killing spree by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern Congo, revealing that at least 140 lives were lost in July, despite international peace efforts.

Interviews with survivors provided heartrending accounts of violence, including a woman's testimony of being marched to a riverbank with others before the rebels opened fire. Another witness recounted the murder of his family from a distance, unable to save them.

As tensions simmer, international calls to broaden sanctions and demand accountability are surfacing, with expectations on Rwanda to permit forensic investigations in areas under M23 control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

