Left Menu

Triple Tragedy in Delhi: A Family Torn Apart

A young man allegedly killed his family in Delhi, sparking a city-wide manhunt. The accused, battling mental health issues, remains at large. The tragic incident has left neighbors and authorities in shock, raising questions about the dynamics and mental health struggles within the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:19 IST
Triple Tragedy in Delhi: A Family Torn Apart
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Delhi's Maidangarhi area as a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his parents and older brother, according to police reports. The accused, Siddharth, who had been receiving psychiatric treatment, is currently missing, prompting a thorough search operation by law enforcement.

The victims, Prem Singh, his wife Rajani, and their elder son Ritik, were discovered in pools of blood within their home. Police teams have secured the scene, collected evidence, and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

The investigation is focusing on Siddharth's mental health background, family disputes, and potential motives. Authorities are piecing together details from CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts while Siddharth's mental health issues form a crucial part of the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025