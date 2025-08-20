Triple Tragedy in Delhi: A Family Torn Apart

A shocking incident unfolded in Delhi's Maidangarhi area as a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his parents and older brother, according to police reports. The accused, Siddharth, who had been receiving psychiatric treatment, is currently missing, prompting a thorough search operation by law enforcement.

The victims, Prem Singh, his wife Rajani, and their elder son Ritik, were discovered in pools of blood within their home. Police teams have secured the scene, collected evidence, and sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations.

The investigation is focusing on Siddharth's mental health background, family disputes, and potential motives. Authorities are piecing together details from CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts while Siddharth's mental health issues form a crucial part of the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)