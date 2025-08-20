Public Outcry Prompts CBI Investigation into Teacher's Tragic Death

In response to a public outcry, the Haryana government has decided to transfer the investigation of a 19-year-old teacher's death in Bhiwani to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The move follows days of protests and demands from the family and local residents, culminating in this decision for an impartial probe.

The tragedy, which has sparked significant controversy and calls for justice, involved the discovery of the teacher's body in a field on August 13. Skepticism about the nature of her death had previously led locals to block roads, demanding a thorough investigation, eventually leading to Wednesday's announcement by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Despite police findings suggesting suicide, oppositional voices and the victim's family have expressed dissatisfaction, insisting on transparency and accountability. With a third autopsy conducted at AIIMS, Delhi, and the investigation now in the hands of the CBI, many hope for clarity and justice in this tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)