Nepal Stands Firm on Border Dispute with India and China

Nepal reaffirms its territorial claims over Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura amid India-China border trade talks. Despite India and China agreeing to resume trade through the region, Nepal insists these areas are integral to its sovereign territory, emphasizing resolution through diplomatic channels based on historical treaties and evidence.

Kathmandu | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has reiterated its firm stance over the territory encompassing Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura, areas recently discussed in border trade agreements between India and China. The Nepalese government asserts these regions are inseparable parts of Nepal, incorporated into its official map and Constitution.

This stance was articulated after the announcement of a bilateral agreement between the foreign ministers of India and China, aiming to resume border trade via strategic trading points, including the contentious Lipulekh Pass. The talks, attended by top Indian officials including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, did not include Nepal, prompting a formal response from Kathmandu.

Nepal's Foreign Ministry, through spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri, emphasized diplomatic resolutions to the border issues, basing claims on historical treaties, agreements, and evidence. The complex border dynamics with India have seen past actions like Nepal's map update in 2020 being labeled a "unilateral act" by India, further complicating the long-standing territorial dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

