Tragedy in Katsina: Mosque Attack and Village Assaults Intensify

The death toll following a mosque attack and village assaults in northwestern Nigeria's Katsina state has risen to 50. The attacks, claimed to be retaliation by local townspeople, highlight ongoing clashes over land and water, with armed groups exploiting the limited security presence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 21-08-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 00:27 IST
The tragic events in Katsina state, northwestern Nigeria, have left communities reeling as the death toll climbs to 50. On Tuesday, gunmen stormed a mosque during morning prayers, leaving devastation in Unguwan Mantau.

A local lawmaker, Aminu Ibrahim, reported that the initial attacks appeared to be retribution for a prior raid by townspeople. Officials are struggling to control the violence, a symptom of long-standing land and resource disputes between herders and farmers.

Efforts to curb further violence have intensified, with security personnel deployed to the area. Tensions between locals and herders, alongside the presence of myriad armed factions, highlight this volatile region's dire security challenges.

