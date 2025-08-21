Tragedy in Katsina: Mosque Attack and Village Assaults Intensify

The tragic events in Katsina state, northwestern Nigeria, have left communities reeling as the death toll climbs to 50. On Tuesday, gunmen stormed a mosque during morning prayers, leaving devastation in Unguwan Mantau.

A local lawmaker, Aminu Ibrahim, reported that the initial attacks appeared to be retribution for a prior raid by townspeople. Officials are struggling to control the violence, a symptom of long-standing land and resource disputes between herders and farmers.

Efforts to curb further violence have intensified, with security personnel deployed to the area. Tensions between locals and herders, alongside the presence of myriad armed factions, highlight this volatile region's dire security challenges.

