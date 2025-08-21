Left Menu

U.S. Health Staff Demand Action After CDC Shooting

Over 750 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services staff demanded safety measures from Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after a deadly shooting at CDC buildings in Atlanta. The letter criticized Kennedy's vaccine policies and urged him to uphold the CDC's scientific integrity and refute misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 01:56 IST
U.S. Health Staff Demand Action After CDC Shooting
shooting

More than 750 staff members of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have called on Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to ensure the safety of federal health workers following a recent shooting at CDC facilities in Atlanta. In a letter made public on Wednesday, they emphasized the need for urgent action.

The letter's signatories, which include past leaders of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pushed for enhanced emergency procedures and protections against online targeting by September 2. Nearly 400 current CDC employees were among the signers, with many opting for anonymity due to fear of retaliation.

Reacting to a man firing nearly 200 rounds at CDC buildings on August 8, security has tightened at the agency, prompting extended remote work for employees. The letter also accused Kennedy of undermining public health by spreading misinformation about vaccines and urged him to reaffirm the CDC's nonpartisan commitment to evidence-based science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Democracy is nothing but interaction; clash of ideas, not individuals: Sudershan Reddy to PTI.

Democracy is nothing but interaction; clash of ideas, not individuals: Suder...

 India
2
Gujarat High Court Revokes Remission of TADA Convict in MLA Murder Case

Gujarat High Court Revokes Remission of TADA Convict in MLA Murder Case

 India
3
There is a deficit in democracy; we still continue to be constitutional democracy, but under strain: Justice B Sudershan Reddy to PTI.

There is a deficit in democracy; we still continue to be constitutional demo...

 India
4
VP election not a contest between two individuals, but two different ideologies: Sudershan Reddy to PTI.

VP election not a contest between two individuals, but two different ideolog...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025