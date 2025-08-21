U.S. Health Staff Demand Action After CDC Shooting

More than 750 staff members of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have called on Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to ensure the safety of federal health workers following a recent shooting at CDC facilities in Atlanta. In a letter made public on Wednesday, they emphasized the need for urgent action.

The letter's signatories, which include past leaders of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pushed for enhanced emergency procedures and protections against online targeting by September 2. Nearly 400 current CDC employees were among the signers, with many opting for anonymity due to fear of retaliation.

Reacting to a man firing nearly 200 rounds at CDC buildings on August 8, security has tightened at the agency, prompting extended remote work for employees. The letter also accused Kennedy of undermining public health by spreading misinformation about vaccines and urged him to reaffirm the CDC's nonpartisan commitment to evidence-based science.

(With inputs from agencies.)