Court Backs Trump on Migrant Protections Halt

In a pivotal legal development, a federal appeals court on Wednesday leaned in favor of the Trump administration, granting the ability to proceed with terminating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 60,000 migrants primarily from Central America and Nepal. This decision impacts the legal status of thousands, pushing many towards potential deportation.

The court's ruling enables the administration to advance in removing protections affecting over 7,000 Nepalese, whose TPS designations have expired, as well as 51,000 Hondurans and 3,000 Nicaraguans facing expiration next month. Immigrants' rights advocates argue this move is unlawful and politically motivated.

The Trump administration contends that TPS was wrongfully expanded into a de facto asylum program by previous administrations. However, critics accuse the administration of making decisions based on campaign promises rather than an objective assessment of conditions in migrants' home countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)