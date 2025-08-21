Bridging Borders: Strengthening Trilateral Ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has emphasized the importance of strengthening trilateral exchanges between China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to foster strategic mutual trust and enhance security cooperation, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

During a three-way meeting held in Kabul on Wednesday, Wang Yi, alongside his counterparts, stressed the necessity for the three nations to bolster development partnerships.

He highlighted the potential benefits of expanding trade and investment exchanges, suggesting these economic interactions could serve as a catalyst for regional stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)