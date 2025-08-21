Bridging Borders: Strengthening Trilateral Ties
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to enhance trilateral interactions to build mutual trust and boost security cooperation. In a three-way meeting in Kabul, he emphasized expanding development, trade, and investment exchanges among the three countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-08-2025 04:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 04:51 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has emphasized the importance of strengthening trilateral exchanges between China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to foster strategic mutual trust and enhance security cooperation, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
During a three-way meeting held in Kabul on Wednesday, Wang Yi, alongside his counterparts, stressed the necessity for the three nations to bolster development partnerships.
He highlighted the potential benefits of expanding trade and investment exchanges, suggesting these economic interactions could serve as a catalyst for regional stability and growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- trilateral
- security
- trade
- investment
- development
- cooperation
- Wang Yi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-NYC faces $64 million cut in security funds from Trump administration
Israel says Hamas starving hostages; Security Council members say Israel starving Palestinians
Mainland China, Hong Kong stocks edge higher on hopes for Sino-US trade deal
TIMELINE-How India-US trade talks unravelled
EXCLUSIVE-Missed signals, lost deal: How India-US trade talks collapsed