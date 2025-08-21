Controversial Dismissal: Embassy Fallout Disrupts State Department
Shahed Ghoreishi, a State Department press officer, was dismissed after drafting talking points about US policy toward Israel and Gaza. His termination followed internal disputes over language regarding the forced relocation of Gazans and loyalty to Trump administration policies, raising questions about internal politics and Middle East policy direction.
A press officer for the US State Department was dismissed following controversy over the handling of Trump administration's Middle East policy communication. Shahed Ghoreishi, a contractor for the Bureau of Near East Affairs, faced allegations regarding his loyalty to US policies and procedures, culminating in his firing last weekend.
The incident began when Ghoreishi drafted responses to media inquiries about Israel's discussions with South Sudan. The content, which suggested US opposition to forced relocations of Gazans, was reportedly rejected by officials, sparking tensions within the department. His overt questioning of using biblical names for Palestinian territories added to the controversy.
The situation reflects heightened political sensitivities concerning US-Israeli relations under the Trump administration. The State Department declined to comment on Ghoreishi's dismissal, while also recently revoking security clearances for several officials. The episode underscores the administration's stringent enforcement of loyalty to its foreign policy stances.
