Tragic Incident in Kerala: Woman Set Ablaze by Acquaintance
A 39-year-old woman named Praveena died after being set on fire by Jijesh, a man known to her. The attack occurred in her home in north Kerala. Jijesh has been charged with murder. The motive behind the violent act remains unclear. Investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident unfolded in the North Kerala district as a 39-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after being set on fire by a known acquaintance, police confirmed.
The victim, Praveena, was engulfed in flames when Jijesh, the accused, trespassed into her residence in Uruvanchal and doused her with petrol, officials disclosed. Despite being rushed to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, her life could not be saved as she had suffered severe burns.
Authorities stated Jijesh also sustained burns during the act and is currently hospitalized. He faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for house trespass and murder attempt, which will be upgraded to murder following Praveena's death. The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
