Alleged Attack on Delhi Chief Minister Sparks Legal Drama

Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, the man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has been remanded to police custody for five days, court sources confirmed. The incident took place during a 'Jan Sunwai' event at Gupta's Camp Office in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning.

Khimjibhai, a 41-year-old resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, was presented before a magistrate at home in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, late at night. The accused is charged under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and for allegedly obstructing a public servant.

The attack, described by Gupta's office as a 'well-planned conspiracy to kill her,' prompted a medico-legal exam. Sources revealed Khimjibhai had arrived in Delhi two days prior and stayed in Civil Lines. The case adds to the complexities surrounding political security.

(With inputs from agencies.)