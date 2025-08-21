Left Menu

FBI Captures Fugitive Mother Accused of Murdering Son

The FBI has apprehended Cindy Rodriguez Singh, a woman on its '10 Most Wanted Fugitive' list, accused of killing her six-year-old son and fleeing to India. Her arrest was facilitated through coordination among the FBI, Indian authorities, and INTERPOL. She faces serious charges in Texas upon her return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:06 IST
FBI Captures Fugitive Mother Accused of Murdering Son
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A woman featured on the FBI's '10 Most Wanted Fugitive' list has been apprehended following a heinous crime. Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was arrested for allegedly murdering her six-year-old son and absconding to India.

Authorities collaborated internationally to facilitate her capture, with help from Indian law enforcement and INTERPOL. Singh will be extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

Singh's arrest marked the fourth 'Top 10 Most Wanted' capture in seven months, showcasing successful interagency coordination. She is charged with 'Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution' and 'Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age' in Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025