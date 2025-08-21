FBI Captures Fugitive Mother Accused of Murdering Son

A woman featured on the FBI's '10 Most Wanted Fugitive' list has been apprehended following a heinous crime. Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was arrested for allegedly murdering her six-year-old son and absconding to India.

Authorities collaborated internationally to facilitate her capture, with help from Indian law enforcement and INTERPOL. Singh will be extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

Singh's arrest marked the fourth 'Top 10 Most Wanted' capture in seven months, showcasing successful interagency coordination. She is charged with 'Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution' and 'Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age' in Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)